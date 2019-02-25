Nabors Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Nabors (NYSE:NBR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $803.24M (+13.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NBR has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.