Cerus Q4 Earnings Preview

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.11 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.77M (+22.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CERS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.