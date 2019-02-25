HEICO Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+4.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $451.86M (+11.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HEI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.