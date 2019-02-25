TravelCenters of America Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

TravelCenters of America (NYSEMKT:TA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (+67.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.6B (+1.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TA has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.