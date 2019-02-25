EOG Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.35 (+95.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.47B (+33.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EOG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 20 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.