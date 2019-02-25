Jazz Pharmaceuticals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.02 (+2.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $459.67M (+5.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JAZZ has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.