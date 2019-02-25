R.R. Donnelley & Sons Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

R.R. Donnelley & Sons (NASDAQ:RRD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-18.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.74B (-9.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RRD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.