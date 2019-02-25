Papa John's Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Papa John's (NASDAQ:PZZA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-73.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $392.17M (-16.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PZZA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.