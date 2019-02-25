CoreLogic Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $412M (-9.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CLGX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.