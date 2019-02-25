Wells Fargo confident on TreeHouse Foods after CAGNY talk

Wells Fargo updates on TreeHouse Foods (THS -1.1% ) after taking in the company's presentation at the CAGNY investor conference.

"We came away increasingly confident about management's visibility into business stabilization and new business materializing during 2H19. Cost savings execution remains on track (the TMOS program rolls out to 12 more plants in FY19) and much improved service levels are restoring retail customers' willingness to engage," notes WF.

TreeHouse is rated at Market Perform by the firm.

Shares of THS are up 19% YTD.