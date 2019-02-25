Marker Therapeutics up 10% on MultiTAA data

Thinly traded micro cap Marker Therapeutics (MRKR +9.5% ) is up on double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 575K shares, on the heels of updated data on its multi-antigen targeted T cell (MultiTAA) therapies in blood cancer studies. The results were presented the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings in Houston, TX.

The data are based on 78 participants, up from 57 reported in November 2018.

85% (n=11/13) of AML patients in Arm A dosed with MultiTAA cells as maintenance therapy after allogeneic stem cell transplantation remain alive (six weeks to 2.5 years post-infusion). Nine have not relapsed.

Patients in Arm B with relapsed/refractory AML showed a 33% (n=2/6) response rate, including one complete response that was durable for 13 months. Two patients failed to respond and progressed and two others experienced stable cancer implying a 67% disease control rate.

Results from ongoing studies in ALL and multiple myeloma showed that patients have remained in continue complete remission (CCR) for up to 28 months.

The company says its MultiTAA cells are more effective than other cell therapies because they recognize up to five different tumor-associated antigens instead of just one.