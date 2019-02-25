Pentagon review into Amazon bias delays JEDI

The Pentagon wants a federal court to pause an Oracle (ORCL +0.4% ) lawsuit so the government can look into whether a former employee's Amazon (AMZN +0.3% ) ties corrupted the $10B JEDI cloud contract selection process.

In its suit, Oracle argued that a former Pentagon tech unit employee was trying to sell his business to Amazon at the same time he was helping draft the JEDI contract. Oracle is arguing the winner-takes-all contract is unfairly favored Amazon.

The Pentagon investigation will likely push back the JEDI decision from the planned April announcement.