Pentagon review into Amazon bias delays JEDI

The Pentagon wants a federal court to pause an Oracle (ORCL +0.4%) lawsuit so the government can look into whether a former employee's Amazon (AMZN +0.3%) ties corrupted the $10B JEDI cloud contract selection process.
In its suit, Oracle argued that a former Pentagon tech unit employee was trying to sell his business to Amazon at the same time he was helping draft the JEDI contract. Oracle is arguing the winner-takes-all contract is unfairly favored Amazon.
The Pentagon investigation will likely push back the JEDI decision from the planned April announcement.
