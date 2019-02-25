First Majestic Silver +4% as Q4 not as bad as feared amid weaker silver price

First Majestic Silver (AG +4.1% ) is higher after reporting an expected Q4 loss and a 21% Y/Y revenue increase, as results may have been better than feared the miner realized a nine-year low in quarterly average silver price.

Q4 silver production soared 39% Y/Y to 3.25M oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $12.83/oz., 9% lower than the year-ago quarter, plus 34.5K oz. of gold, 3.3M lbs. of lead and 1.4M lbs. of zinc for a total of 6.5M silver equiv. oz.

AG says its Q4 average realized silver price of $14.47/oz. fell 13% from $16.61/oz. in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 mine operations lost $9M vs. a $1.4M gain a year ago, reflecting a $7.5M inventory loss due to the bankruptcy of Republic Metals, tighter margins from the lower average silver price and $1M in severance costs as part of a staff reduction.

President and CEO Keith Meumeyer calls drilling results from the company's Ermitaño project in Mexico "extremely encouraging as it continues to show the potential to build high quality resources in close proximity to our producing Santa Elena operation."