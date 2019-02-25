Buckingham boosts target on 'New Fox' upside prospects

Buckingham is goosing its target on FOXA, saying it sees more upside for "New Fox" -- the sports and news-focused entity that will remain after Twenty-First Century Fox divests its entertainment assets to Walt Disney.

The firm's lifted its price target to $54 from $52, implying 6.6% upside.

Analyst Matthew Harrigan thinks two of the last regulatory roadblocks are about to fall, in Brazil and Mexico, and notes Fox News is prepping for "New Fox" life with its first ever stand-alone upfront next month, where it will emphasize its dominance in blue states as well as its base red state audience.