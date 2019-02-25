UGI, AmeriGas upgraded at AmeriGas ahead of potential roll-up

UGI Corp. (UGI +0.2% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $63 price target at UBS, saying the stock's 8% selloff since mid-December is an overreaction to the company's recent Q1 earnings miss caused largely by warmer than usual weather.

UGI's strategic review of AmeriGas (APU -1.7% ) could "substantially increase" the company's cash flow and market capitalization if a roll-up is the outcome, says UBS analyst Shneur Gershuni.

Additionally, Gershuni upgrades APU to Neutral from Sell with a $31 price target, whether UGI's review of the company's structure and balance sheet results in a roll-up or a simplification of incentive distribution followed by a distribution cut.