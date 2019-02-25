JAB Holdings considers IPO for coffee division

JAB Holdings is considering an IPO for its Acorn coffee and beverage division, according to Nation's Restaurant News.

"JAB sees launching the IPO in the next two to three years. Acorn houses the Keurig Dr Pepper, Jacobs Douwe Egberts and Peet's brands," reads a company statement.

The public launch of Acorn wouldn't impact the publicly-traded status of Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP), which runs the Keurig, Dr Pepper, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, Canada Dry, Snapple, Tully’s Coffee and The Original Donut Shop businesses.