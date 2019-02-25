China trade deal in "advanced stages," Trump tweets

"China Trade Deal (and more) in advanced stages," President Trump says via Twitter.

"Relationship between our two Countries is very strong. I have therefore agreed to delay U.S. tariff hike," he adds.

He ends the Tweet with a question: "Let's see what happens?"

Major U.S. stock averages' gains have slipped since the open when optimism over a potential trade deal with China buoyed stocks.

S&P 500 is up 0.2% vs earlier gain of 0.5%, Nasdaq +0.5% , compared with 0.7%, and Dow +0.4% vs. 0.7% earlier.

