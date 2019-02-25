Centamin -25% as Q4 results, 2019 guidance disappoints

Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF -25.3% ) shares fall by the most in six years after Q4 EBITDA sinks 35% Y/Y to $50.5M and revenues fall 4.5% to $182M, driven by a 3% drop in gold sales of to 148.8K oz.

For the full year, the company’s flagship Sukari mine in Egypt delivered 472.4K oz. of gold, a 13% Y/Y decline, at a $624/oz. cash cost of production and $884/oz. all-in sustaining cost, which were a higher than the prior year by a respective 13% and 12%.

Investors also are disappointed in the company's guidance for 2019 production of 490K-520K oz. of gold, with increased stripping in the open pit balanced by estimated higher average grades.

Centamin also forecasts 2019 cash cost of production at $675-$725/oz. and AISC of $890-$950/oz. sold.