Caesars Entertainment strikes deal with DrafKings

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and DraftKings (DRAFT) strike a deal under which Caesars will offer DraftKings market access for its online gaming products.

DraftKings' market access is exclusive to Caesars across certain states in which Caesars operates casino properties.

"Caesars' agreement with DraftKings, their first multi-state partnership, brings together the established leaders in gaming, daily fantasy sports and sports betting to provide customers more options," says Caesars CEO Mark Frissora. "This alliance is the latest initiative by Caesars to capitalize on our database, generate a new revenue stream in a growth market and raise our profile in sports, in part by creating new sports-themed guest experiences at our resorts across the country," he adds.

Source: Press Release