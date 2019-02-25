Etsy +8% after strong holiday quarter growth

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) reports sales growth of 48% in Q4. Active buyers rose 18.2% during the quarter and trailing twelve-month GMS per active buyer accelerated for the fifth consecutive quarter.

GMS for the key Thanksgiving-to-Cyber Monday period was up 30%.

Gross profit increased 55% to $143M on a gross margin rate of 71.4% vs. 67.5% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA up 48% to was $51.4M during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Etsy expects 2019 revenue growth of 29% to 32% and adjusted EBITDA of $181M to $197M

Shares of Etsy are up 8.33% in AH trading.

