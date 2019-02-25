QTS announces $240M JV for Virginia data center with Q4 results

QTS Realty (NYSE:QTS) produced an in-line Q4 report and announced a new $240M joint venture.

Funds from operations were $35M for the quarter, up 113% from $16.4M last year. Core operating FFO came to $40.1M, down 2.2% Y/Y. (But excluding noncash deferred tax effects, core operating FFO rose 8.2%.)

Core adjusted EBITDA was $59.3M, up 17.2%.

New and modified renewal core leases in Q4 amount to $12.2M in core incremental annualized rent; that boosts annualized booked-not-billed MRR to a near-record high $62.6M.

The company's teaming with Alinda Capital Partners on the JV, to which it's contributing a 118,000-square-foot hyperscale data center it's building in Manassas, Va. That center is currently under 10-year lease to a global cloud-based software company.

That will allow QTS to raise upfront net capital of about $53M and reduce its capital funding requirement by about $120M over development (while keeping a 50% stake in NOI) and boost return on investment capital to about 12% from 9%.

QTS has rescheduled its conference call for 4:30 p.m. ET today.

Shares are up 0.2% after hours.

