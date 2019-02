Insulet down after hours on soft revenue guidance

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Q4 results ($M): Revenues: 164.9 (+26.4%).

Net income: 9.9 (+244.2%); EPS: 0.16 (+233.3%).

Q1 guidance: Revenues: $152M - 156M; U.S. Omnipod sales: $82M - 84M; international Omnipod sales: $56M - 57M; drug delivery sales: $14M - 15M.

2019 guidance: Revenues: $662M - 687M (consensus: $691.7M); U.S. Omnipod sales: $373M - 383M; international Omnipod sales: $235M - 244M; drug delivery sales: $54M - 60M.

Shares are down a fraction after hours.

Previously: Insulet beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Feb. 25)