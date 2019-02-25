Oil prices tumble 3% in worst drubbing of the year

Crude oil suffers its worst YTD price decline, tumbling from three-month highs after Pres. Trump said crude prices are getting too high; April WTI settled -3.1% to $55.48/bbl, and Brent closed -3.5% to $64.76/bbl.

The U.S. benchmark climbed 2.3% last week and began adding to those gains overnight but Trump’s early morning message immediately flipped investor sentiment.

Some analysts doubt that OPEC will heed Trump’s advice and say prices could rebound in the coming days. “As far as the Saudis are concerned, today’s tweets could even embolden their efforts toward restraint by attempting to boost Brent values even higher toward $70,” according to Ritterbusch analysts.

While Trump’s remarks were certainly the catalyst for the price drop, Ric Navy of R.J. O’Brien & Associates thinks such a move was coming anyway given this year’s strong gains, including a 9% increase over the past two weeks, saying “markets were due for a rug pull and good profit-taking correction.”

