Shake Shack -4% after restaurant margin falls

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) surprises with Q4 comparable sales growth of +2.3% vs -1.5% consensus.

Restaurant margin came in at 22.5% of sales vs. 22.3% expected and 25.2% a year ago. Labor costs rose 160 bps to 28.5% of sales.

Shake Shack expects 2019 revenue of between $570M and $576M vs. $575M consensus off same-Shack sales of between 0% and 1%, which includes approximately 1.5% of menu price increases taken in December 2018. The company sees opening between 36 and 40 new domestic company-operated Shacks to be opened in FY19.

