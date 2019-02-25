QTS, Alinda Capital form $240M joint venture

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) contributes a 118,000-square-foot hyperscale data center under development in Manassas, VA, to a joint venture it's forming with Alinda Capital Partners.

The facility was contributed at a stabilized value of about $240M, excluding associated closing costs, representing a 6.75%% cap rate.

QTS and Alinda will each hold 50% in the venture.

QTS expects to raise upfront net capital proceeds of about $53M at closing and expects to reduce its capital funding requirement by an aggregate of $120M over the course of the full development of the facility while keeping 50% stake in the NOI generated by the facility.