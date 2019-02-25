U.S. lawmakers urge Huawei solar product ban

A letter from top U.S. officials and senators calls for a ban on Huawei made solar technology. Read the letter here.

The newly posted letter comes from 11 senators and top officials from the departments of Energy and Homeland Security.

The officials say the U.S. should increase the ban on Chinese companies beyond the smartphones and telecom equipment to include nearly all tech seen as a national security threat.

Huawei's smart solar grid products include inverters that can attach to the wider electrical grid and pose a threat to “critical U.S. electrical systems and infrastructure,” according to the letter.

The new push comes as US-China relations seem rosier with the deal talk deadline extended.