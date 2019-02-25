QTS Realty Trust starts 6.75M-share stock offering

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) starts a public offering of 6.75M shares of class A common stock, with 4M offered directly by the company and 2.75M offered, at the request of the company, by a forward purchaser or its affiliate.

QTS expects to enter a forward sale agreement with Jefferies LLC or its affiliate with respect to 2.75M share of the company' stock covered by the offering.

Intends to use net proceeds to repay a part of the amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility, for capital expenditures, including the development of properties in its portfolio, and for other general corporate purposes.

