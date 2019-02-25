Stocks cling to gains as Trump trade momentum largely fizzles

Stocks closed higher after Pres. Trump said he will delay the March 1 trade deadline but ended well off morning highs, as the major market indexes finished near session lows.

Shares of companies including Caterpillar (+2%) and Boeing (+0.7%) that have swung on trade tensions rallied.

The S&P 500 materials (+0.7%), information technology (+0.5%), financials (+0.4%) and industrial (+0.4%) sectors outperformed the broader market, while real estate (-0.8%), utilities (-0.6%), consumer staples (-0.5%) and consumer discretionary (-0.3%) ended with losses.

U.S. Treasury prices settled lower, pushing the two-year yield up by 3 bps to 2.51% and the 10-year yield 2 bps higher to 2.67%.

U.S. April WTI crude settled -3.1% to $55.48/bbl after Pres. Trump said OPEC had allowed prices to rise too much.