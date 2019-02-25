Apple Hospitality sees 2019 comp RevPar -1.0% to +1.0%

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) sees 2019 adjusted EBITDAre of $423M-$443M and comparable hotels RevPAR change of -1.0% to +1.0%.

Sees adjusted EBITDAre, assuming disposition of hotels under contract for sale, of $416M-$436M.

Expects comparable hotels adjusted hotel EBITDA margin of 35.4%-36.4%.

Q4 modified FFO per share of 36 cents beats the consensus estimate of 34 cents; unchanged from a year ago.

Apple Hospitality gains 0.2% in after-hours trading.

Q4 comparable hotels RevPar -0.8%% to $95.59 and comparable hotels occupancy declined to 72.5% from 73.7% a year ago.

Conference call on Feb. 26 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Apple Hospitality beats by $0.02, revenue in-line (Feb. 25)