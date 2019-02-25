First free ETFs on the way

Online lender Social Finance (SOFI) has filed regulatory paperwork to launch two ETFs offering U.S. stock exposure with zero management fee.

That this was coming was all but certain given the ongoing price war in the ETF industry. The cheapest ETFs from BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), State Street (NYSE:STT), and Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) - which together control 60% of U.S. ETF AUM - have an average fee of just $0.30 for every $1K invested (Vanguard has another 26% of the market).

The SoFi funds - the SoFi S&P 500 ETF and SoFi Next 500 ETF - will have a "waived" fee of 0.19%.