Exxon's Baton Rouge refinery CDU work to take five weeks - Reuters

A planned overhaul of the second largest crude distillation unit at Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) 502K bbl/day Baton Rouge, La., refinery is expected to continue for at least five weeks, Reuters reports.

The 110K bbl/day PSLA 9 CDU as well as the refinery's 22.5K bbl/day coker reportedly were shut on Feb. 11 for the overhaul.

XOM says only that "the average time a unit may be down can range from several weeks to several months" and the company continues to meet contractual commitments.