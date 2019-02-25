Aurelius on Windstream Chapter 11: Manipulation charges are 'nonsense'

Aurelius Capital Management is objecting (again) to stances taken by Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN), this time in commentary along with Windstream's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

Windstream chief Tony Thomas says Aurelius "engaged in predatory market manipulation" with its suit and credit-default swaps -- a position that Aurelius was unlikely to endure silently.

That accusation is "nonsense," Aurelius tells Bloomberg. "Rather than whining about us and Judge [Jesse] Furman, Windstream’s management and board should engage in much-needed introspection. They alone caused the company to enter into a terrible sale-leaseback and prejudice its bondholders by breaking its promises to them,” Aurelius says.

Aurelius lashed out in a similar fashion after hearing Windstream's reaction to the trial loss itself.

Windstream and Aurelius were due to come together with the judge on a recommended draft judgment by today's deadline.