U.K.'s May is said to consider Brexit delay

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May is said to be considering a plan to delay Brexit, which would prevent the U.K. from leaving the EU with no deal next month, Bloomberg reports.

She's expected to allow her Cabinet to discuss extending the deadline beyond March 29 at a meeting on Tuesday then May would announce the group's conclusions later that day in Parliament, according to people familiar with the situation.

The British pound rises 0.2% .

