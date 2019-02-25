Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif resigns

Iran Foreign Minister Zarif announced his resignation, a sudden and surprising move from the U.S.-educated architect of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

But Zarif had come under attack from anti-Western hardliners in Iran after the U.S. pulled out of the agreement last May and reimposed sanctions; he has remained in close consultations with European Union officials in an attempt to salvage the deal.

In an Instagram post, Zarif apologized for "shortcomings and failures during the period of my service" but offered no specific reasons for his departure.