EPR Properties 2019 FFO guidance brackets estimate

EPR Properties' (NYSE:EPR) 2019 adjusted FFO per share guidance range of $5.30-$5.50 lines brackets the average analyst estimate of $5.40.

Disposition proceeds for the year are expected to be $100M-$200M.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of $1.39 beat consensus estimate by 2 cents and rose from $1.29 a year ago.

EPR gains 1.0% in after-hours trading.

During the quarter, EPR recognized a total impairment charge of $10.7M related to two guarantees of economic development revenue bonds secured by leasehold interests and improvements at two theaters in Louisiana; the company determined that a portion of its guarantee fees receivable was no longer recoverable and that its future payment on a portion of the bond obligations was probable.

In February 2019, EPR entered into new leases of all 21 operating properties previously leased to Children's Learning Adventure USA with a replacement tenant. The leases are contingent upon EPR delivering possession of the properties based on whether CLA delivers the new tenant, Creme de la Creme, the assets associated with the in-place operations of the school.

