Mosaic on the move after strong beats in Q4 earnings, revenues

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) +3.7% after-hours following a strong Q4 earnings beat and doubling its annual dividend target to $0.20/share.

Q4 net sales rose to $2.5B from $2.1B in the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by the acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes and higher realized prices, partially offset by a decline in phosphates sales volumes; Q4 operating earnings came in at $258M, more than double $127M a year ago, as margin per ton rose in the potash, phosphates and Mosaic Fertilizantes businesses.

Q4 phosphates net sales fell 7% Y/Y to $926M, driven by a 25% decline in sales volumes reflecting lower production volumes due to the idling of the Plant City facilities, and negative weather-driven impacts to the North America fall application season; gross margin was 16% compared to 13% for the year-ago quarter.

Potash net sales rose 19% Y/Y to $592M, driven by higher average realized sales prices and higher sales volumes; Q4 gross margin was 34% of net sales vs. 23% a year ago.

Also, net sales in the Mosaic Fertilizantes segment soared 86% to $969M, driven by higher average realized selling prices and the acquisition of production assets from Vale Fertilizantes; Q4 gross margin was $56/ton vs. $23/ton for the same period a year ago.

MOS also issues in-line guidance for FY 2019, sees EPS of $2.10-$2.50 vs. $2.41 analyst consensus estimate, and initiates adjusted EBITDA guidance of $2.2B-$2.4B as well as phosphate volumes of 8.6M-9M metric tons, potash 1.7M-2M tons, and fertilizer 1.3M-1.6M tons.