Regency Centers LP $300M notes offering prices

Regency Centers' (NYSE:REG) operating partnership prices a public offering of $300M of 4.650% notes dues 2049.

The notes, due March 15, 2049, were priced at 99.661%.

Plans to use proceeds to repay in full $250M of 4.80% notes due April 15, 2021, including a make-whole premium of about $9.6M and accrued interest of about $5.5M; to repay about $39.5M in a 2020 mortgage maturity with an average interest rate of 7.3%; and for general corporate purposes.

Previously: REIT sector gets brighter view from Morgan Stanley (Dec. 17, 2018)