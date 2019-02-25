Anadarko, Hess, Devon and Concho all buys, says BAML analyst

U.S. energy producers have stepped up production in recent months despite lower prices, a combination that's a signal to U.S. investors that shale-based operators remain profitable, says BofA Merrill Lynch's Doug Leggate, who sees the sector as a buy.

Leggate thinks U.S. producers are more disciplined than in the past and will return cash to shareholders instead of increasing production so much that energy prices tank, and he believes the current pricing environment supports higher valuations for U.S. energy producers.

The BAML analyst's top exploration and production ideas are Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), Hess (NYSE:HES), Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) and Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO), and his price targets imply an average gain of 55% in the four stocks.