Floor & Decor -2% amid 10M-share secondary offering

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) is down 2% after hours following the announcement of a secondary offering of 10M shares by selling stockholders.

Those stockholders include Ares Management and Freeman Spogli Management along with officers and directors. The company's not selling any shares and won't see any proceeds.

Those shares are said to come at $37.75-$38.25, Bloomberg says, vs. today's closing price of $38.75.

Underwriters (J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs) will get a 30-day option to buy up to 1.5M more shares.