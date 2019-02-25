Tesla -4.3% as SEC reportedly seeks contempt charge for Musk (updated)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has taken a 4.3% dip after hours amid Bloomberg reports that the SEC has asked a judge to hold CEO Elon Musk in contempt for violating their deal.

That's headlines-only news for right now, but the stock is moving.

The SEC cited an "inaccurate" Feb. 19 tweet about production as evidence.

On Feb. 19, Musk tweeted "Tesla made 0 cars in 2011, but will make around 500k in 2019," a few hours later adding "Meant to say annualized production rate at end of 2019 probably around 500k, ie 10k cars/week. Deliveries for year still estimated to be about 400k."

Updated: With Bloomberg details. The tweet about producing 500,000 cars reportedly violates the settlement where Musk was required to seek preapproval from the company for posts that would be material to the company or investors.