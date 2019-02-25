Range Resources +2% following easy beats for Q4 earnings, revenues

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) +1.9% after-hours as it easily beats Wall Street expectations for Q4 earnings and revenues and providing production guidance.

Q4 average natural gas price, including the impact of basis hedging, was $3.53/Mcf, or an $0.08/Mcf differential to Nymex, vs. the $0.35 differential during the prior-year quarter, which the company says was the result of increased pipeline connectivity and compressed basis across the Appalachian and Midwest regions.

RRC forecasts FY 2019 production 2.325M-2.345M cfe/day, or 6% Y/Y growth at the midpoint, while seeing Q1 production averaging 2.225M cfe/day.

The company expects 2019 capital spending of ~$756M and projects cash flow to exceed spending for the year; also, asset sales will be pursued to further strengthen the balance sheet.