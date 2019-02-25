Tyson Foods losing president of its prepared-foods unit

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) says in a filing that the president of its Prepared Foods group is exiting.

Sally Grimes gave notice of her intent to leave, the company says, but will continue to serve until a successor is named and through a transition period.

Grimes is set to receive a number of benefits as part of a separation agreement, including her annual base salary of $850,000 for 24 months following separation, performance incentives, and vesting schedules for restricted stock and options.