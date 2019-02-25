Atlantic Coast Pipeline loses permit appeal

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline suffers another setback, as the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals today declined requests to reconsider its previous decision throwing out a key federal permit allowing the project to cut a path through two national forests and a major hiking trail.

The court said the U.S. Forest Service was unable to grant a right-of-way across the hiking trail, as the agency had done, because it is managed as a national park rather than as a forest.

Lead developer Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a rehearing request last month said such a ruling would "imperil" new pipelines and require congressional approval on at least half the length of the Appalachian trail.

Dominion execs have raised the possibility of appealing the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, bu the approach would increase project costs by $250M to $7.25B-$7.75B and delay completion of the project until the end of 2021.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) also are partners in the 1.4B cf/day project.