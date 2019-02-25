Nektar to host conference call Friday on cancer combo trial data

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) will host a conference call this Friday, March 1, at 6:00 pm ET to discuss preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, REVEAL, evaluating the combination of NKTR-262 and NKTR-214 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

NKTR-262 is a toll-like receptor (TLR) agonist and NKTR-214 (bempegaldesleukin) is a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) agonist. The former stimulates the innate immune system to fight cancer. The latter selectively grows cancer-fighting immune cells (CD8+ T cells and NK cells) aimed at making cancer immunotherapies more effective.