Amgen prevails in PCSK9 patent dispute with Regeneron and Sanofi

A Delaware jury has confirmed the validity of two Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) patents covering high cholesterol med Repatha (evolocumab), specifically, the antibodies that bind to a specific region on PCSK9 and reduce LDL-C ("bad" cholesterol) levels in the body.

The verdict follows a March 2016 trial where competitors Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Sanof (NASDAQ:SNY) admitted that their PCSK9 inhibitor Praluent (alirocumab) infringed on Amgen's patents (unheld by a prior jury). The prior case was partially reversed on appeal so it was remanded to the district court for a new trial on the two validity issues. The new verdict found that Amgen's patents met the legal requirements of written description and enablement.

Amgen also prevailed in challenges by REGN and SNY in Europe and Japan.

REGN and SNY remain undeterred, saying the jury agreed with them on two of the five claims of the Amgen patents, finding that they were invalid based on lack of written description. They are considering next steps in the case.