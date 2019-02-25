Matador Resources Bolsters Delaware Basin Midstream With New JV

Matador Resources (MTDR +0.8% ) says it is forming a second midstream joint venture with P-E firm Five Point Energy to expand natural gas gathering and processing in the Delaware Basin.

The new JV, San Mateo Midstream II, plans to build a natural gas cryogenic plant with a capacity of 200M cf/day, near the existing Black River cryogenic natural gas processing plant near Carlsbad, N.M., as well as a crude oil gathering system and infrastructure to collect and dispose the water produced alongside oil and gas.

The expansion, which is expected to be completed in mid-2020, would increase Black River's current capacity of 260M cf/day to 460M cf/day.

MTDR and Five Point initially linked up in 2017 to form San Mateo Midstream LLC to develop infrastructure in the Delaware Basin.

MTDR owns a 51% stake in both San Mateo and San Mateo II, while Five Point owns the remaining 49%.