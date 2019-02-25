Brent crude may soon hit $75/bbl but rally won't last long, Goldman says

Brent crude oil could hit $75/bbl in the coming months but a surge in U.S. shale oil and rising low-cost production from OPEC and its allies will pull prices back down in H2 2019, Goldman Sachs says.

Just two weeks ago, Goldman forecast Brent would peak at ~$67.50/bbl in Q2 but instead the global benchmark oil price has surged 7.5%, topping out at $67.73 on Friday.

The firm thinks the fundamental supply and demand outlook is being bolstered by technical support after oil prices hit three-month highs, but "such bullishness needs to be tempered as the market looks into the second half of 2019. Permian Basin pipeline expansions with adequate export capacity will de-bottleneck U.S. shale supplies into the global export markets."

Goldman views oil's near-term strength "as a window of opportunity for producers to sell forward prices to create earnings security before the return of the New Oil Order later this year," marked by surging U.S. oil production from shale fields and rising low-cost output from OPEC and its allies, including Russia.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, OILD, OILU, USAI