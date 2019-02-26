Day of reckoning for Big Pharma

Watershed moment for the industry? U.S. healthcare stocks may face some turbulence today as leaders from the largest pharmaceutical companies get grilled on Capitol Hill over the high cost of prescription drugs.

The congressional hearing, called "Drug Pricing in America: A Prescription for Change, Part II," is reminiscent of previous encounters with businesses that proved to be turning points, leading to massive reforms on Wall Street, the health insurance industry and tobacco companies.

