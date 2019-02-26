Pound spikes after Brexit delay report

Sterling jumped to a four-week high of $1.3156 against the dollar late Monday after Bloomberg reported that Theresa May was considering a plan to delay Brexit and stop the U.K. from leaving the EU without a deal.

The U.K.'s main opposition Labour Party also said it would support holding a second Brexit referendum.

Any plan for a future vote would require Britain to formally request the EU extend Brexit negotiations beyond March 29.

