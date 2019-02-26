Markets await Powell's Senate testimony

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to testify today before the Senate Banking Committee in Washington, presenting his semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress.

He'll likely be quizzed on the economy, interest rates and the Fed balance sheet, after the central bank adopted a more cautious stance on rate hikes last month.

"The markets have been fully liking what they’ve heard lately, and I think it’s going to listen to make sure no new news comes out," said Matt Toms of Voya Investment Management.